Woodpeckers Sports Fund Distributing Sporting Goods to Cumberland County Schools Student Athletes Saturday at DICK's House of Sport

Fayetteville, NC - The Woodpeckers Sports Fund and its official equipment partner, DICK'S House of Sport, will help distribute $5,000 of sporting goods to high school student athletes within Cumberland County Schools this Saturday, continuing the fund's annual initiative to assist local athletes with the costs associated with participating in their school's sports.

Students representing Douglas Byrd, Seventy-First, Cape Fear, Jack Britt and Gray's Creeks high schools will be presented a DICKS's House of Sport gift card and have the opportunity to shop equipment for their upcoming athletic seasons. Dr. Lindsay Whitley, Associate Superintendent for Communications and Community Engagement of Cumberland County Schools, is also scheduled to speak at the presentation ceremony.

Local press and regional media are kindly invited to join the event beginning at 9 am. Opening remarks are scheduled for 10 am at the DICKS'S House of Sports in Fayetteville: 2741 Freedom Pkwy Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314.

The Woodpeckers Sports Fund was founded in 2023 and will distribute $10,000 per school year to high school athletes courtesy of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Community Leaders Program. Athletes may apply for assistance through the Woodpeckers Sports Fund later this summer for the fall semester and late fall for the spring semester.

