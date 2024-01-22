Mason Delivers Gifts for Valentine's Day

COLUMBIA, SC - This Valentine's Day, Mason is looking to spread some love across the Midlands! Our very own Cupid will be delivering Valentine's Day packages to 24 lucky fans within 20 miles of Segra Park.

Each Valentine's Day package will be hand delivered by Mason and members of the Fireflies staff. Each Valentine will include one Firefly squishy, two tickets to Opening Night, April 9 at 7:05 pm and a small bouquet of flowers. Valentine's packages can be delivered from 9 am-5 pm Tuesday, February 13 or Wednesday, February 14 and will cost $50.

Fans can purchase a Mason Valentine's Day Delivery here. There is a limited quantity of Valentines available and they will be fulfilled on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those with any questions about the packages can contact Bri Walker at bwalker@columbiafireflies.com or call her at 803-888-3010.

Fireflies Opening Night is April 9 at 7:05 pm as Columbia welcomes the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to town. For more information on the upcoming season and promotional schedule, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

