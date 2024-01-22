2024 Wood Ducks Staff Announced

Kinston, N.C. - The Texas Rangers released the coaching staff for the Down East Wood Ducks that will be arriving in Kinston for the 2024 season. Carlos Maldonado enters his second season as the Wood Ducks skipper following a 66-61 (.520) regular season finish and Carolina League Championship Series appearance in 2023. The 45-year-old Maracaibo, Venezuela native sports a career 189-119 (.614) record across managerial stints with the Dominican Summer League Rangers (2019, 2021), Arizona Complex League Rangers (2022), and Down East (2023). Thomas St. Clair (Pitching Coach) is slated to join the Wood Ducks' staff after spending each of the last two campaigns as a Pitching Coach with the Rookie-level ACL Rangers. Brian Pozos (Hitting Coach) returns for his second season with Down East and third overall in the Rangers chain (ACL Rangers in 2022). Wes Hunt (Development Coach) joins the Rangers organization for his first season following assistant coaching stints at Tarleton State (2023), Campbell (2021-22), and Texas-Permian Basin (2019-20). Another newcomer to the Texas organization, Jorge Cortes (Development Coach) most recently coached in the Arizona Diamondbacks system (2017-23).

Michael Theile (Athletic Trainer) ascends to Down East after a two-year run in the same role with the ACL Rangers, while Danny Mendoza (Strength and Conditioning) returns to the Woodies for a second straight season after joining the club's staff mid-way through the 2023 campaign.

Here is the full list of the Down East Wood Ducks 2024 Coaching Staff:

Manager: Carlos Maldonado

Pitching Coach: Thomas St. Clair

Hitting Coach: Brian Pozos

Development Coaches: West Hunt & Jorge Cortes

Athletic Trainer: Michael Theile

Strength & Conditioning: Danny Mendoza

The Wood Ducks are kicking-off Opening Day on April 5th against the Lynchburg Hillcats with the first pitch at 7:00 pm. For information on season tickets and group outings call the Down East Wood Ducks Front Office at (252)643-5305 or visit the Wood Ducks Front Office located at Historic Grainger Stadium. The 2024 promotional schedule will be announced later, and single game tickets are going on sale very soon! Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

