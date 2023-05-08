Woodpeckers Shut Out In Series Finale

Salem, VA - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-14) had to settle for a series split Sunday afternoon at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the Salem Red Sox (12-14) blanked the Woodpeckers, 5-0. The loss halted a three-game winning streak for Fayetteville after dropping the opening two games of the series.

Salem did much of their damage in the early innings. A wild pitch from Woodpeckers starter Jose Fleury (L, 0-1) allowed Roman Anthony to score the game's first run in the bottom of the first. The following inning, a throwing error by catcher Sandro Gaston led to another run to double the lead to 2-0. Moments later, Anthony delivered the biggest swing of the contest and doubled in two more runs to make it 4-0. Anthony's big game continued in the seventh inning when he brought in an insurance run with his second double of the game.

Fayetteville was unable to solve Red Sox starter Noah Dean (W, 1-1). The lefty went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five. The trio of Jhonny Felix, Luis Talvera, and Felix Cepeda followed suit with a combined four scoreless to complete the shutout.

Offensively the Woodpeckers were able to tally eight hits, but could not break through in the run column. Narbe Cruz put together a three-hit performance while Leosdany Molina had two hits, including a double. Fayetteville left 13 runners on base in the loss.

The Woodpeckers have Monday off before they begin a six-game series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Segra Stadium Tuesday night. It will be the first time that Fayetteville sees the Chicago White Sox's Single-A affiliate this year. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 ET.

