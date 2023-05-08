Henderson Added; Brustoski & Olguin Released

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the assignment of RHP Logan Henderson to the Mudcats and the release of both LHP Jakob Brustoski and RHP Fernando Olguin by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players with three on the injured list.

In summary:

5/8: RHP Logan Henderson has been transferred to Carolina.

5/8: LHP Jakob Brustoski released by Milwaukee

5/8: RHP Fernando Olguin released by Milwaukee

Henderson will wear jersey No. 38.

