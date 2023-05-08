Fireflies Outlast Pelicans to Take Series Finale

Despite outhitting the Columbia Fireflies by nine, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans still fell in the final game of the week 8-6. Myrtle Beach dropped to 14-12 while Columbia improved to 17-10 and hold the top spot in the Carolina League South division standings.

The middle of the Birds' order had a big day with five different players collecting multiple hits, with 14 hits total. Felix Stevens (3-4, HR, RBI, BB) lifted his fourth home run of the year and smashed two more singles. Miguel Fabrizio (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI) brought home a team-leading three runs batted in. As a team, the Pelicans left seven runners on base and went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Reliever Erian Rodriguez (1-1) took the loss with three earned runs in his three innings while walking three and giving up a hit. Starter Brody McCullough had his worst outing of the year with four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings but still collected seven strikeouts. While the Pelicans gave up just five hits, they walked seven and hit two batters.

Brennon McNair (1-2, HR, 2 RBI) paced the Columbia offense with a solo home run in the second and another RBI. Jean Rmirez (0-2, 2 RBI, BB) also brought in a pair of runs with a sacrifice fly and an RBI walk.

After the first two pitchers gave up the Pelicans' six runs, reliever Samuel Valerio (1-0) held the Birds where they were with two scoreless frames and five strikeouts to go along with it. John McMillon closed the game with two more scoreless innings and three strikeouts to take his fourth save of the year.

The Pelicans return home for a six-game set with the Lynchburg Hillcats starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

