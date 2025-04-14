Woodpeckers Dominate Weekend, Split Series with Delmarva

April 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Rain played a large factor in the first road series of the season, causing postponements on Tuesday and Friday night and leading to a pair of doubleheaders between the north division foes.

Fayetteville's offense was sluggish during the first twin bill of the series Thursday night, being held to just one hit in both games and while being swept by 4-1 and 5-0 finals. Saturday night's back-to-back led to a bounce-back, as Fayetteville's offense roared for 20 combined hits and a 8-6, 6-0 sweep of the Shorebirds.

Plate Performers

Left-handed hitting outfielder Drew Brutcher helped lead the offense in Maryland, going 4-for-12 at the plate with a double and 5 RBI, while also drawing six walks for a .526 OBP during the week. Jancel Villarroel also put together a fantastic series, going 7-for-20 with a triple, two doubles, three RBI and three walks.

Cole's World

RHP Cole Hertzler has looked dominant over his first two games of the season, slicing through the Delmarva lineup over 4.2 scoreless innings in game two of Saturday's double header. The fifth round pick out of Liberty has not allowed an earned run and struck out 13 over his first 9.1 innings pitched on the year.

More Pitcher Points

The Woodpeckers pitching staff also received strong showings on the mound from Luis Rodrigez (4.0 scoreless IP, 4 K), Ryan Smith (4.0 scoreless IP, 4 K) and Bryce Mayer (3.0 scoreless IP, 1 H, 5 K). Mayer, a top 30 prospect drafted out of Mizzou, leads the Woodpeckers staff with 15 strikeouts over 9.1 innings pitched.

Next Up

Fayetteville begins a six-game home series on Tuesday night, April 15th hosting the Fredericksburg Nationals (Singe-A, Washington Nationals). Fredericksburg has started their season 5-4 and sit one game ahead of the Woodpeckers (4-5) in the north division standings. First pitch on Tuesday night at Segra Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Carolina League Stories from April 14, 2025

