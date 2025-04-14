RiverDogs Set for First Full Homestand of 2025

Charleston, SC - Following a six-game road trip, the Charleston RiverDogs will return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park this week for their first six-game homestand of 2025, April 15-20. The series features the return of popular weekly promotions and a celebration of Tax Refunds.

The RiverDogs will renew their rivalry with former a South Atlantic League opponent, the Hickory Crawdads. The two clubs squared off in the SAL league from 1993 through 2019 before the RiverDogs were assigned to the Carolina League for the 2021 season.

Below is the full homestand agenda:

Tuesday, April 15, 7:05pm: Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea

Dog lovers' favorite day of the week returns to The Joe in 2025. Fans can bring their dogs to the park for every Tuesday home game. New for this season, dogs will compete each week to become the "Good Boy of the Night." At the end of the season, we'll crown the "RiverDogs' Dog of the year." All pups can enjoy $2 Pup Cups. You don't need to bring your pooch to enjoy our drink special on Twisted Tea (for humans only). All Tuesday home games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, April 16, 7:05pm: Wildcard Wednesday, presented by Wicked Weed - Tax Refund Night

Ready to celebrate the end of tax season? Grab your favorite accountant, dependent or IRS employee and head to Wildcard Wednesday, presented by Wicked Weed. We'll celebrate Tax Refund night at the ballpark by refunding the first 1,000 fans (with single-game tickets in the seating bowl) the price of their ticket, in the form of a credit to their MyTickets account to use toward a future 2025 home game. We'll also be providing random refunds on concession purchases throughout the game. All Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, April 17, 7:05pm: Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser

Beer, baseball, buddies. Find all that and more on Thirsty Thursday at Riley Park, presented by Budweiser. Fans can enjoy inflation-proof dollar-beers and $4 well cocktails throughout the ballpark. Get here early for a Happy Hour drink special and enjoy music from DJ Dolla Menu all night long. Thursday nights are presented by 95SX and Z93.3.

Friday, April 18, 7:05pm: Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, Boeing Red Shirt Friday.

For the first time this season, the RiverDogs will suit up in their new red alternate jerseys to honor active duty and retired members of the military on Boeing Red Shirt Friday. As always, stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, courtesy of REV Federal Credit Union. Friday night games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, April 19, 6:05pm: Saturday Show at the Joe - Fight Night

Get ready to rumble! In partnership with Battle On The Bricks, the RiverDogs will bring a boxing ring to The Joe for Fight Night. Kids will have the opportunity to participate in a pillow-fighting tournament throughout the evening, with the chance to knock out Charlie. We'll close the evening with a live exhibition boxing match after the game.

Participate in your own match in our knockout wing challenge. Snarf down four spicy wings in four minutes without drinking any beverages and win a certificate for two tickets to a future game. For something milder, try our Balboa Philly cheese sandwich - only available on fight night. Saturday nights are brought to you by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, April 20, 5:05pm: Easter at the Joe, MUSC Health Family Sunday

Make your meal plans with the 'Dogs and bring the whole family to Riley Park for an Easter Feast on Murray's Mezzanine. Fans can purchase dinner tickets here and load up on ballpark favorites, glazed ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans and more.

The first 1,000 fans will receive Easter Eggs filled with candy and some special surprises. Arrive early to hunt for the grand prize: the Golden Egg, which is filled with tickets to the Segra Club, $100 in loaded value tickets and the opportunity to throw the first pitch!

As always on MUSC Health Family Sunday, kids 12 years old and younger can run the bases after the game and parking is free. Be sure to sign up your little RiverDogs fan for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

