Woodpeckers Celebrate Second Annual Nonprofit Gala

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers hosted their second annual nonprofit gala, "The Grand Slam Gala," at Segra Stadium on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Grand Slam Gala was hosted to spotlight nonprofit organizations that the Fayetteville Woodpeckers have worked with during the 2022 season and their impact on the community. The night consisted of a cocktail hour, dinner, a brief overview of 2022 initiatives, an award ceremony, and dancing.

Ten organizations were awarded for their work with the community and their valued partnership with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. In appreciation for their commitment to making a difference, five "Community Leaders Champion" awards were presented to the Community Leaders Program Partners: Blanton's Air, Plumbing and Electric, Walsingham Group, Blue Ridge Power, AEVEX Aerospace, and Segra. Three "Hometown Heart" awards were presented to Fayetteville Urban Ministry, Connections of Cumberland County, and ServiceSource, for their outstanding dedication and service to the community. The final two awards were given in recognition of the Woodpeckers Foundation and Community Leaders Program focus on driving youth sports and military initiatives within the community. The "Youth Sports MVP" was presented to The Boys and Girls Club, and the "Military and Veteran MVP" was presented to Off-Road Outreach.

The Grand Slam Gala also featured a five-day online silent auction with player autographed baseballs and specialty autographed game-worn jerseys from the 2022 season.

