High School Baseball Showcase Returns to SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets are excited to partner with TaxSlayer to offer local high schools the opportunity to play at SRP Park this season. We invite the community to come out and cheer on this great line-up of local talent that sets the stage for GreenJackets Baseball. The Showcase will feature great talent from high school baseball programs around CSRA.

"We are excited to partner with TaxSlayer to present this great opportunity for high school baseball programs throughout the CSRA," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "This will be a night to remember for these programs to play on our state-of-the-art field and we look forward to the community coming and packing the river to cheer them on."

2023 SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase Schedule:

Wednesday, February 15th - Aquinas High School vs. Academy of Richmond County

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Varsity First Pitch: 6:30pm

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Aquinus_Richmond_Tix

Monday, February 20th - Evans High School vs. Augusta Christian School

Gates Open: 5:00pm

Varsity First Pitch: 6:00pm

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Evans_ACS_Tix

Tuesday, March 14th - Fox Creek High School vs. Silver Bluff High School

Gates Open: 4:30pm

JV First Pitch: 5:00pm

Varsity First Pitch (approx.): 7:00pm

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/FoxCreek_SilverBluff_Tix

Wednesday, March 22nd - Harlem High School vs. North Augusta High School

Gates Open: 4:30pm

JV First Pitch: 5:00pm

Varsity First Pitch (approx.): 7:30pm

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Harlem_NAugusta_Tix

Thursday, March 23rd - Midland Valley High School vs. Aiken High School

Gates Open: 4:30pm

JV First Pitch: 5:00pm

Varsity Game Starts (approx.): 7:30pm

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Midland_Aiken_Tix

*Game times and schedules are subject to change, stay tuned to www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or social media channels for updates.

Tickets are on-sale now for all games and can be purchased online by visiting www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Tickets are $10 (plus fees) per person, children 3 and under are free. Parking will be available in the Stadium Deck located across from SRP Park for regular event rate of $5 per vehicle.

The GreenJackets will be selling concessions at all games, so fans can enjoy delicious ballpark fare during the showcases. For more information, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-9467.

If you are interested in learning more about getting your team to play in the SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase, or to join the waiting list for 2024 please contact Mitchell Harrington at (803) 349-9423 or email [email protected]

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #1 in the Carolina League in attendance (out of 30) and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,096 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park College Baseball Showcase featuring Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Baseball, the Spring Wing & Food Truck Festival, the Augusta Craft Beer Festival and more!

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets tickets, promotions calendar updates follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

