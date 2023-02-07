Pelicans Now Hiring for Game Day Positions
February 7, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are now hiring for 2023 game day positions. Game day employment opportunities are for in-season months only (April - September) and include, but are not limited to, the following positions:
Cook
Promotions Crew
Usher
Ticket Taker
Pitch Clock Operator
Scoreboard Operator
Camera Operator
Technical Director
Cleaning Crew
Bat Person
Amusement Operator
Grounds Crew
Parking
For a complete listing of the available jobs and to apply, visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/jobs.
The Pelicans are also accepting National Anthem submissions for the 2023 season. Vocalists, musicians and groups of all ages are welcome to submit. All vocalists must sing a cappella and all performances must be 90 seconds or less. Visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com to submit your video. Submissions will be accepted through March 31st at midnight.
The Pelicans kick-off their 24th season on the Grand Strand on April 6 against the Charleston RiverDogs. Season memberships are currently available online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or in-person at Pelicans Ballpark.
