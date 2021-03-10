Woodpeckers Announce Start Times for 2021 Regular Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers today announced their start times for the 2021 campaign, including the introduction of 6:30 p.m. ET start times for all weeknight games Tuesday through Friday.

"The Woodpeckers are committed to providing the most fan-friendly experience in Minor League Baseball," said Pete Subsara, Woodpeckers Director of Marketing. "The earlier start time on weeknights allows families with children to enjoy more games on school or work nights. We also want to continue supporting the growth and activation of the surrounding community and believe the 6:30 start times are more convenient for fans who want to enjoy downtown and a baseball game after a long day of work."

Weekend start times at Segra Stadium will remain the same as previous years. First pitch for all Saturday home games will be at 5 p.m. and all Sunday games at 2 p.m. The one exception will be Saturday, July 3rd when first pitch will be at 6 p.m. due to the Woodpeckers annual Independence Day Celebration, which will feature the largest fireworks show of the season following the conclusion of the game.

Full, half, and 20-game season ticket memberships are available for the 2021 campaign. For more information about memberships or the 2021 schedule, please call our front office at 910-339-1989 or visit us online at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

