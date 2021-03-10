Delmarva Shorebirds Release Home Game Times for 2021 Season

SALISBURY, MD. - Today, the Delmarva Shorebirds announced home game times for the 2021 season at Perdue Stadium. With the exception of Sunday games, all Shorebirds home games will begin with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

"We are thrilled to announce our home game times for the 2021 season as the next step towards the return of Shorebirds baseball on May 4," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "As we continue to count down the days till Opening Day, the Shorebirds are excited to welcome our fans back to Perdue Stadium and make 2021 one of our best seasons yet!"

Recently, the Shorebirds accepted the Baltimore Orioles invitation to remain their Low-A affiliate for the 2021 season and years to come. Previously a member of the South Atlantic League, the Shorebirds will now play in the Low-A East League in the North Division.

For the Shorebirds promotional schedule, please stay tuned to Shorebirds social media and the website as this information will be released at a separate date. To view the Shorebirds schedule, please click here or visit the Shorebirds website at www.theshorebirds.com.

Delmarva Shorebirds season tickets for the 2021 season are on sale now and you can place a deposit today to reserve your seat for the 2021 season. In addition, you can join the Shorebirds individual tickets priority waitlist which guarantees you first access to individual tickets when they go on sale.

