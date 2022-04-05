Woodpeckers Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, are excited to roll out the 2022 Opening Day Roster ahead of their Carolina League opener against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Friday, April 8th at 7:00 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark. The 27-man roster features 16 returners and 11 players that will make their Woodpeckers debut.

The team features the top selections from the 2020 and 2021 drafts in RHP Alex Santos (2020) and outfielder Tyler Whitaker (2021). They represent the tenth and eleventh-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the Woodpeckers feature three of the Astros Top-30 prospects with outfielder Logan Cerny (#26) preparing to make his Low-A debut.

Returning Woodpeckers pitchers include RHP Jose Betances, RHP Carlos Calderon, RHP Jacob DeLabio, RHP Freylin Garcia, RHP Ernesto Jaquez, RHP Fabricio Reina, RHP Bryant Salgado, RHP Alex Santos and RHP Jayson Schroeder.

Santos, 20, will look to pick up where he left off in Fayetteville in 2021, compiling a 2-2 record and 3.46 ERA over 41.2 IP with 48 strikeouts and 30 walks allowed. Jaquez and Schroeder make the trip back to Segra Stadium after achieving Woodpeckers history a year ago, combining with RHP Angel Macuare to throw the first no-hitter in franchise history.

Returning position players include OF Kenedy Corona, OF Quincy Hamilton, OF Joey Loperfido, INF/C Victor Mascai, OF Cody Orr, and C Miguel Palma.

Hamilton was the Astros 5th round draft pick in 2021, compiled a .723 OPS over 33 games, and closed out the regular season with a pair of home-runs in the final series against the Carolina Mudcats. Loperfido, a former Duke Baseball captain and ACC Tournament MVP, will be a popular name for local fans to follow in the early months of the season. Infielder Yeuris Ramirez also returns to Fayetteville after a 2021 season where he batted .257 with 7 doubles and 28 RBI over 43 games before his season ended prematurely due to a hand injury.

Incoming outfielder Tyler Whitaker will be a top prospect to watch and should also see select time at third base. Whitaker, 19, was the top draft pick by the Astros in 2021 out of Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over 29 games in the Florida Complex League in 2021, he slashed .202/.263/.327 with 3 HR, 6 RBI and displayed good speed with 8 SB.

The Woodpeckers will be led by returner and first-year Manager Joe Thon, along with pitching coach John Kovalik, hitting coach Jose Puentes and development coach Vincent Blue. Erik Braun is the athletic trainer and Matt Jones is the strength and conditioning coach

2022 Fayetteville Woodpeckers Roster Breakdown

Pitchers: Jose Betances, Carlos Calderon, Jacob Coats, Jacob DeLabio, Freylin Garcia, Ryan Gusto, Ernesto Jaquez, Deylen Miley, Fabricio Reina, Bryant Salgado, Alimber Santa, Alex Santos, Jayson Schroeder, Nic Swanson, Miguel Ullola

Catchers: Freddy Guilamo, Victor Mascai, Miguel Palma

Position Players: Logan Cerny, Kenedy Corona, Freddy Guilamo, Jaxon Hallmark, Quincy Hamilton, Joey Loperfido, Leosdany Molina, Cody Orr, Yeuris Ramirez, Tyler Whitaker

The Woodpeckers open their season on the road Friday, April 8th at 7:00 pm against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark. Fayetteville's home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 pm as the Woodpeckers play host to the Salem Red Sox at Segra Stadium.

