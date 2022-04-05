Brewers Announce Initial 2022 Mudcats Roster

April 5, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the initial roster for the Carolina Mudcats in advance of the 2022 season opener versus the Down East Wood Ducks on Friday, April 8 at Five County Stadium. The new roster features several returnees from the 2021 team, including top ranked prospects Hedbert Pérez and Eduardo Garcia.

Pérez and Garcia rank eighth and 12th respectively on Milwaukee's Top 30 prospects list as published by MLB.com. Joining them on Carolina's talent laden roster are other Top 30 prospects including catcher Jeferson Quero (No. 5) and outfielder Hendry Mendez (No. 15).

The initial 2022 roster features 29 active players including 16 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders and five outfielders:

PITCHERS (16): Alexander Cornielle*, Jeferson Figueroa*, Pablo Garabitos (LHP), Edwin Jimenez, Brannon Jordan, James Meeker*, Junior Montero*, Ryne Moore, Karlos Morales (LHP), Israel Puello, Brandon Ramey, Carlos Rodriguez, Miguel Segura, Trevor Tietz, Christian Tripp*, Michele Vassalotti*

CATCHERS (3): Jeferson Quero, Jose Sibrian*, Luis Silva

INFIELDERS (5): Jesus Chirinos, Alberis Ferrer, Eduardo García*, Zack Raabe*, Jheremy Vargas

OUTFIELDERS (5): Micah Bello*, Arbert Cipion*, Oswal Leones, Hendry Mendez, Hedbert Pérez*

*Played for the Mudcats in 2021

Of the 30 announced players, 12 played for the Mudcats at some point during the 2021 season, 14 were originally signed by the Brewers as international free agents and four were drafted by the Brewers in 2021.

First year manager Victor Estevez will lead Carolina's unique blend of returnees and newcomers for the Mudcats this season. He will joined in Carolina by pitching coach Drew Thomas, hitting coach Ken Joyce, coach Jorge Ortega, athletic trainer Benny Arroyo, and strength and conditioning specialist Jonah Mergen.

Opening Night is on Friday, April 8 against the Down East Wood Ducks and will feature post-game fireworks presented by Tryon Family Dentistry and CBS 17 News at Five County Stadium. For the full schedule, visit www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule. Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, and mini plans are all on sale now at www.carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287), and the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at facebook.com/carolinamudcats, twitter.com/carolinamudcats, tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.