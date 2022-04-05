Salem Red Sox Announce Opening Day Roster

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, Class-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, has announced the 2022 roster three days ahead of the season opener. This year's roster is headlined by the dynamic duo of first round draft pick Marcello Mayer and third round draft pick Blaze Jordan.

Notable returners joining them is Niko Kavadas, who finished with the team's second highest batting average during the 2021 campaign. The standout first baseman earned a .286 BA and .483 OBP, after accumulating six runs on six hits and one home run through 21 games, landing him at the 29th spot on the Sox Prospects list.

Toeing the rubber for the team will be Wikelman Gonzalez, who checks in as Boston's twelfth overall prospect. Through his first season in Salem, Wikelman earned a 1.53 ERA through 17.2 innings after punching 20 strikeouts. Other top Sox prospects starting the season in Salem are No. 12 Brainer Bonaci, No. 25 Eddinson Paulino, and No. 59 Nathanael Cruz.

"We are thrilled to have so many top prospects here with us," General Manager Allen Lawrence said. "It will be a treat for the fans to see such amazing young talent at the ballpark."

Luke Montz returns as Salem's manager after a successful 2021 campaign. Montz and the Red Sox ended the previous season with a 71-49 record and were one victory away from earning a spot in the league championship series.

"Last year the program had a great season, and I know our manager can lead this team to another successful season as well." Lawrence said.

2022 marks Montz's second season after serving in the same role for Short-A Lowell (2019-20) and serving as a coaching assistant for Double-A Portland (2018). In 2019, Montz led the Spinners to the Stedler Division title and a 42-34 record in the regular season.

Opening Day 2022 for the Salem Red Sox is set for Friday, April 8th, as the Red Sox host the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is set for 7:05p. For more information on the upcoming season, visit SalemSox.com or call (540) 389-3333.

Pitchers (16): Nathanael Cruz, Angel Bastardo, Maceo Campbell, Osvaldo De La Rosa, Juan Daniel Encarnacion, Jhonny Felix, Wikelman Gonzalez, Gabriel Jackson, Blake Loubier, Barbaro Pinero, Reidis Sena, Joey Stock, Miguel Suero, Nate Tellier, Tyler Uberstein, Jacob Webb.

Catchers (3): Jose Garcia, Nathan Hickey, Yorberto Mejicano.

Infielders (7): Brainer Bonaci, Blaze Jordan, Karson Simas, Niko Kavadas, Marcelo Mayer, Tyler Miller, Eddinson Paulino.

Outfielders (4):Kier Meredith, Phillip Sikes, Miguel Ugueto, Eduardo Vaughan.

