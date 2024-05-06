Woodpeckers Alumni Report May 6, 2024

May 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







The Woodpeckers Alumni Report is a monthly briefing bringing you updates on former Woodpeckers and their continued journey to the big leagues! In this month's report we take a look at the major league debuts of Joey Loperfido and Spencer Arrighetti. Plus a look at offensive success from a pair of former Woodpeckers in High-A and the fast-rise of 3rd round pick Jake Bloss.

OF Joey Loperfido

On April 30th in Houston, former Fayetteville outfielder Joey Loperfido made his major league debut against the Cleveland Guardians. Loperfido started in left field and went 1-for-5 in the game, connecting for a two-run go-ahead single in the bottom of the fourth, marking his first major league hit and RBI. With his debut, Loperfido became the 22nd Fayetteville Woodpeckers alum to make it to the big leagues.

Loperfido experienced a breakout season in Fayetteville during the first half of the 2022 summer. He batted .304 over 82 games, connecting for 17 doubles, nine home runs, 45 RBI and 51 runs scored. The former Duke Blue Devil and 7th round draft pick was one of the best hitters in Triple-A during April prior to his call up, leading all of Minor League Baseball with 13 home runs in just 27 games.

RHP Spencer Arrighetti

The former 6th round pick out of the Louisiana-Lafayette program elevated his prospect stock quickly once arriving to Fayetteville in 2021. Over four games and two starts, Arrighetti struck out 16 hitters across 9.2 innings and pitched to a 2.79 ERA. He started the 2022 season in High-A Asheville and turned himself into the Astros #1 overall pitching prospect by 2023.

Arrighetti received the call to the big league earlier this season and made his major league debut on April 10th, 2024 on the road in Kansas City. Recently on May 2nd, Arrighetti put together the longest outing of his major league career, working 5.2 total innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing just two earned runs.

RHP Jake Bloss

One of the biggest breakout stars in the Houston Astros system this season has been one of Fayetteville's strongest pitchers during the 2023 season. Bloss, Houston's third round pick last summer, began 2024 with High-A Asheville and dominated throughout the month of April. The former Georgetown Hoya went 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA over 17.1 innings, striking out 25 batters while walking only eight.

Bloss's quick success with the Tourists earned him a lightning-quick promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi. The righthander made his debut with the Hooks on Sunday afternoon and put together his best start of the season to date. The Greensboro, North Carolina native recorded his first professional quality start, tossing six scoreless innings and surrendered just two hits while striking out six against the Frisco RoughRiders.

INF Pascanel Ferreras

Part of the 2023 Woodpeckers, Ferreras has built off a strong end to his first professional season in 2024 with Asheville. Through 21 games, the Astros' 2023 20th round selection has hit .309 with three home runs, 12 runs batted in, and 16 runs scored. Ferreras currently sits sixth in the South Atlantic League in batting average, tied for seventh in hits and tied for eight in runs scored.

Ferreras had several impressive moments last year with Fayetteville after joining the team in August. In his Single-A debut, the former Western Carolina Catamount recorded three hits against the Carolina Mudcats. Then on September 9, Ferreras launched an eighth inning, go-ahead grand slam to power the Woodpeckers past the Charleston RiverDogs.

INF Jeron Williams

Williams' time with the Woodpeckers in 2023 was slightly limited due to injuries when he joined the team in late July after being drafted by the Astros in the ninth round out of Toledo. The infielder played in 18 games with Fayetteville, batting .211 with a .375 on-base percentage.

Fast forward to 2024 and a full, healthy offseason has done wonders for Williams. The Ohio native has torn the cover off the ball in Asheville over 14 games, hitting .370 with a pair of home runs and 11 runs batted in to go along with six stolen bases. One of his best games came on Sunday in the Tourists' series finale with Greenville where Williams tallied his first High-A three-hit game, including a double and two runs scored

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.