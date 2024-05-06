Wood Ducks Face Hillcats in Upcoming Homestand

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are starting this week with a 6-game home series against the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Class-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Your Wood Ducks are coming off a 6-game series against the Fredericksburg Nationals. The Wood Ducks went 2-4 in the series.

Tuesday, May 7: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 6:00 pm***

Wednesday, May 8: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 11:00 am***

Thursday, May 9: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 6:30 pm

Friday, May 10: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 11: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 12: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 1:00 pm

The Hillcats have six of the top 30 prospects in the Cleveland Guardians system according to MLB.com. This includes three infielders, Ralphy Velazquez, Angel Genao, Rafael Ramirez Jr., two outfielders, Jaison Chourio, and Wuilfredo Antunez, and one left-handed pitcher, Alex Clemmey.

TUESDAY: This season Tuesday will be Bark in the Park Night out at Historic Grainger Stadium. Bring your furry friend to every Tuesday game this season! Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

WEDNESDAY: This Wednesday is the second Education Day of the season presented by Lenoir Community College. Every Wednesday this season will continue to be Winning Wednesday (bring your ticket from the previous winning Wednesday & exchange it for a free Wednesday ticket), and wine Wednesday with half priced wine.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursday is back this season with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and peanuts. This Thursday the Wood Ducks will be honoring the legacy of Carl Long, a Kinston icon and legend.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. This Friday is Women in Sports Night presented by Paychex. There will be a pre-game panel with former female athletes, coaches, and administrators. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Wood Ducks pink visor sponsored by Lenoir Community College.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday is Heritage Night presented by Visit Kinston; the first 1,000 fans will receive a Red Pocketbook jersey sponsored by Lenoir Community College.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this will be Sunday Family Funday. There will be post-game kids run the bases as well as $1 hotdogs presented by Minuteman Food Mart. New, this year there will be a $6 meal deal which includes, a hotdog, bag of chips, and small soda!

