GreenJackets Homestand Preview #4

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to look ahead for their first and only twelve game homestand of 2024! Part one of a two week stay at SRP Park brings the Salem Red Sox, Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, to town for six games in the second interdivisional matchup of the year for the GreenJackets.

Tuesday, May 14th | First Pitch: 11:05am | Gates: 9:30am | Media partner: Sunny 102.7, News 12/26

Education Day: Weather Edition

Field trip day at SRP Park! The best way to get out of the classroom at the end of a long year! Gates open early for an Educational Fair on the concourse for students to interact with pregame.

Join Jenna Petracci from the WJBF-TV Weather Team for an amazing education weather piece!

Black Sling Bag Giveaway - Presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

The first 3,000 fans skipping work or joining us for a field trip will receive a Black Sling Bag from SRP Federal Credit Union!

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, May 15th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism Night

We'll be honoring the members of the North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism group during the night!

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by The Retirement Resource, in partnership with AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to Wednesday Games in 2024! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Retirement Resource, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information.

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Samson's Manufacturing / Galaxy Distributors

The GreenJackets will pay tribute to our Armed Forces during every Wednesday home game, with players donning special military-themed jerseys. On August 31st, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower.

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deal - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket at the 19th hole by the main entrance.

Thursday, May 16th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Nurses Appreciation Night

The GreenJackets will pay tribute to all the hardworking nurses across the CSRA at the ballpark!

Nurses can purchase their tickets here

Thirsty Thursdayä - Presented by The Hyatt Agency, LLC., Twin Peaks, Busch Light, PBR, KICKS99, and HD98.3

Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals with $2, $4, and $6 drink specials until last call!

Friday, May 17th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

Malmo Oat Milkers Night - Presented by Oatly

Your hometown GreenJackets take the field as Minor League Baseball's 121st team: the Malmo Oat Milkers!

Crossbody Belt Bag Giveaway - Presented by WOW! Internet, TV, and Phone

The first 2,000 fans through the gates can snag a comfortable yet stylish crossbody bag, thanks to our friends at WOW!

Braves BUZZfest

The Jackets will take after their parent club every Friday, rocking their red Braves-style jerseys and caps on the field.

Feature Friday:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Wild Leap Brew Co. drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend, presented by Wild Leap Brew Company! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Check out what the Chef is cooking with these Featured Food Items during the homestand:

Aloha Burger at the Bee'Stro: Grilled Pineapple, Teriyaki Sauce, Roasted Balsamic Red Onions & Pepper Jack Cheese

Cubano Dog at the Back Nine Grill: Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pulled Pork, Pickles & Mustard

Saturday, May 18th | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Sitcom Night

PIVOT your way down to SRP Park for a night of laughs and celebrations of your favorite sitcoms that is sure to be legen-(wait for it)-dary!

Sunglasses Giveaway - Presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

The first 500 fans into the ballpark can ensure they're properly prepared for the summer sun with a pair of stylish sunglasses thanks to SRP!

Post-Game Fireworks Show

Stick around postgame and get to watch another amazing fireworks show presented by Aiken Technical College, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 4:45-5:00pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm, with local band Wake Up Lizzy performing!Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:30!

Sunday, May 19th |First Pitch: 1:35pm | Gates: 12:30 pm

Auggie's Reading Program #2 - Presented by Aurubis Richmond, in partnership with California Dreaming, Kona Ice, and Putt-Putt Fun Center

Students that participated in Auggie's Reading Program can attend this game with their one free ticket! For more info, click here

Petting Zoo Day

Fans young and old can delight in meeting and interacting with a variety of farm animals at the ballpark, thanks to Elduets Adventures and Events!

Bark in the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed, in partnership with Patsy's Pet Parlor

Sundays are for the dogs! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level. Please fill out the HEREwaiver if you intend on bringing a dog to SRP Park

Sahlen Family Sunday

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (12:30-1:00pm)

Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Jr. Jackets Kids Club - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health, in partnership with Episcopal Day School and Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can join the coolest club in town, and receive FREE general admission tickets to select Sunday home games! Find out how to sign up here

