Woodpeckers 2021 Full & Half Season Memberships on Sale Tuesday, October 13

October 7, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Fayetteville Woodpeckers Full & Half Season Membership Plans will go on sale Tuesday, October 13, at 10 a.m. Fans can secure their seats for the 2021 season and beyond by visiting FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com or by calling 910-339-1989.

Woodpeckers season members enjoy multiple benefits including significant savings over box office ticket prices, the same great seats for every game at Segra Stadium, first access to special events, and a flexible 'never-wasted' ticket exchange policy. (All in-person events or experience-based benefits will be subject to the latest COVID-19 guidelines.)

"The COVID-19 pandemic unfortunately put a halt to the 2020 season, but we are excited to look forward to next year and safely bringing our fans back to Segra Stadium for baseball," said Chaz Dawson, Director of Sales for the Woodpeckers. "This pandemic continues to bring health and financial uncertainties for many of our fans and we understand personal situations have changed. This is an exciting opportunity for us to be able to offer fan-friendly and flexible options for all seat locations to new members of our fan base for the 2021 season."

While MiLB has yet to release a 2021 schedule and state & local COVID-19 guidelines continue to evolve, fans can purchase membership plans with confidence that if next season is delayed or played with restricted fan access, they will receive a 100% credit to their account or a refund for the games impacted. If games are played with reduced capacity, new and renewing season members will receive top priority to access tickets for the 2021 season in accordance with those applicable guidelines.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.