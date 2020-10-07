Dash to Host Drive-Thru Youth Activity Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash will partner with area non-profits and youth serving organizations on a Drive-Thru Youth Activity Fair on Sunday, October 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Truist Stadium. If needed, the rain date will be Sunday, October 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Dash will post event changes to its social media accounts.

The Drive-Thru Youth Activity Fair will feature:

Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA: Cub Scouts welcomes boys and girls enrolled in Kindergarten through 5th grades - ages 5-10 and Scouts BSA welcomes boys and girls fifth grade through high school.

YWCA of Northwest North Carolina: Offering youth opportunities for Winter Basketball and other sports.

"Many of the youth serving organizations in our area have been unable to recruit new members and athletes due to area schools being online and not having the ability to interact with families at school open houses and parent nights. We are excited to assist these groups by connecting them with families at Truist Stadium," said Dash President C.J. Johnson.

Guests will be required to stay in their cars and wear masks as they make their way through the activity fair. Families will have the opportunity to pick up information and ask questions of each organization. In addition to sharing information about youth activities, the Winston-Salem Dash will be giving away free Dash hats to each car and all families will have the opportunity to register to win tickets to a 2021 Dash baseball game.

Free registration is open to additional groups. If you represent or know of a youth organization who is interested in attending please contact [email protected] to register.

Dash staff members and the partnering organizations will follow CDC and State Health recommendations for interactions during the event.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

