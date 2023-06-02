Woodies Shine Bright against the Fireflies

In game three of the series between the Columbia Fireflies and the Down East Wood Ducks, the Fireflies opened the game against Woodies starter Joseph Montalvo, scoring one run in the first.

Ramirez led off with a double, advanced to third on a single by Rodriguez, and scored on a fielder's choice with Squires picking up the RBI. Cam Cauley led off for the Woodies against Mozzicato, singling and swiping two bags to make it to third base. Cauley was stranded there as Mozzicato retired the following three batters. Both pitchers struck out the side in the second inning. Montalvo added two more strikeouts in the third, going one, two, three in the inning.

Mozzicato also had two strikeouts in the third as the Woodies left Cauley in scoring position for the second time on the night after he reached via a walk.

In the fourth Rodriguez led off with a single, making it around to third base after swiping second and tagging on a fly ball to center. A groundball to second base by Vazquez had Rodriguez breaking for home where he was cut down on the throw from Mesa. In the bottom half the Woodies once again got the led off man of the inning in scoring position, failing to score him as the score remained 1-0 Columbia. A ten-pitch inning by Montalvo retired the Fireflies quickly, only giving up a single to Calderon. The Woodies put some runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth as Moreno led off with a solo home run to left field. Zion Bannister drew a walk and scored with the help of two Columbia errors moving him around the bases to put the Woodies ahead 2-1.

Heading into the sixth, the Fireflies hit a one out single with the runner advancing to second on an error by Galan in left field. Nick Lockhart relieved Montalvo, who threw 5.1 innings on 5 hits, 1 run, and 7 strikeouts. The runner on second was cut down by the catcher, Moller, on a stolen base attempt for the second out of the inning with Lockhart striking out Squires for the third. The Woodies loaded the bases against reliever Anglin, as Mozzicato left game with 5.0 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, and 10 strikeouts. Anglin had a rough start to the inning walking three of the first four batters faced, battling back with two strikeouts to keep the Woodies from extending the lead.

In the seventh Columbia reached base on a two out error and a single to leave runners stranded as Lockhart got a groundball to end the inning. McKeehan replaced Anglin throwing the final two inning for the Fireflies adding three strikeouts, giving up a solo blast to Galan, Woodies extending the lead to 3-1. Maton threw in the eight for the Woodies giving up a walk to get a pickoff at first, a flyout and a strikeout for his Down East debut. Rodriguez closed the game for the Woodies in the top of the ninth facing four batters to end the game in a 3-1 Woodies win, getting the save on the night.

The Wood Ducks (26-18) and Columbia Fireflies (28-20) play game four tomorrow, June 2nd, with the Wood Ducks leading the series 3-0, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out on Mother Earth Friday with $4 Mother Earth drafts and Heritage night. There will also be an umbrella giveaway presented by Piggly Wiggly.

