Early Offense Not Enough for Augusta, Win Streak Stopped at Four

June 2, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







Charleston, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) fell to the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), giving up five unanswered runs to fall 6-4. Augusta (26-23) failed to stretch their win streak to five, while the RiverDogs (19-30) picked up just their second win in their last ten games.

The GreenJackets scored in the first inning for the third straight game. After Ethan Workinger and Justin Janas both notched singles, Bryson Worrell doubled a run home, before E.J. Exposito scored two more with a single to right field. Up 3-0, the GreenJackets and starting pitcher Owen Murphy would give one run back to Charleston after a misplaced fly ball led to a triple and a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the third, the GreenJackets re-extended the lead to three, when Workinger hit his third homer in as many days to make it 4-1. Charleston's bats awoke in the bottom of the frame, though, when a single and walk put two aboard for Xavier Isaac, who mashed his fourth home run of the year to tie the ballgame at 4. Estarlin Rodriguez entered to pitch the fourth inning, and he allowed the go-ahead run to score on a two-strike double by Carlos Colmenarez to make it 5-4.

Augusta would go scoreless from the third inning on, and Charleston would tack on an insurance run in the seventh on a Colmenarez solo homer off of Chad Bryant. Jason Franks worked the eighth for Augusta, who could not mount a late comeback for the second straight night.

The GreenJackets are in Charleston to take on the RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) for two more games, before returning home for a 12-game homestand where they will take on Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) and Carolina (Milwaukee Brewers), featuring a Vaughn Grissom bobblehead giveaway, a meet and greet with former UGA quarterback David Greene, and more! For tickets, information on the meet and greet, and a full promotional schedule for the upcoming series with Myrtle Beach, click here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.