Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.2 at Down East

The Fireflies continue their series with the Down East Wood Ducks tonight at Grainger Stadium at 7 pm. RHP Shane Panzini (1-3, 3.43 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Down East counters with RHP Brock Porter (0-0, 1.07 ERA).

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 6 to welcome the Salem Red Sox to town. The Fireflies will host RiverBanks Zoo and Garden Night with a Carter Jensen Lion Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Safe Federal Credit Union Friday, June 9. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

10 K START FOR MOZZICATO NOT ENOUGH IN 3-1 LOSS: The Fireflies got on the board in the first, snapping a 24-inning scoreless spell, but weren't able to ride the momentum as they lost 3-1 to the Down East Wood Ducks Thursday night at Grainger Stadium. Down East (26-18) had another big fifth inning Thursday night. Jesus Moreno got the Wood Ducks started with a lead-off homer in the fifth, his first of the season. Next, Zion Bannister drew a walk, advanced to third on a throwing error from a pick-off attempt and then scored on a fielding error from Junior Calderon which gave Down East a 2-1 lead. The Wood Ducks added some insurance off Cooper McKeehan when Yosy Galan launched his seventh homer of the season over the left field wall in the 8th to push the lead to 3-1.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He was 3-1 with a 1.38 ERA in five starts this May.

IS THIS THING ON?: In the first inning of yesterday's game, Jean Ramirez scored from a Brett Squires fielder's choice. That was Columbia's first run since the first inning of game two's doubleheader with Charleston, snapping a 24-inning scoreless spell. After going scoreless the next eight innings, the Fireflies have one run in the last 32.1 innings.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he hasn't allowed an earned run in either of his last two starts, spanning eight innings. It's Zobac's second-longest scoreless stretch of the campaign, as he didn't allow a run in his first 13.2 innings of work this season. Through his first eighth outings, four of which have been starts, Zobac now holds a 1.80 ERA.

MAGIC MOZZ: Frank Mozzicato has been on a tear this year. The southpaw is among the Carolina League leaders in nearly every category for a pitcher. After tossing back-to-back quality starts, he leads the League in strikeouts (74), innings pitched (46.1) and opposing batting average (.151) and is fourth in ERA (2.14) and fifth in WHIP (1.06).

PARAMOUNT PITCHING: The Fireflies pitching staff has been among the top pitching staffs in all of Minor League Baseball this season. After maintaining a 1.59 ERA vs Charleston last week, the Fireflies have a 3.05 ERA, which is third-best in all of Minor League Baseball. The second-place Tulsa Drillers have a 2.90 ERA on the campaign and the Down East Wood Ducks, who have only allowed one run this series against Columbia, pace the pack with a fantastic 2.85 ERA on the year.

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Although Ben Sears' save streak ended at four consecutive games, his hot stretch continued to close out May Wednesday against Down East. The righty spun a pair of innings without allowing an earned run to bring his ERA down to 2.25 on the season. He's been stellar all season long, but the month of May is where the University of Houston product has glowed brightest. In eight appearances, he has notched a 1.23 ERA across 14.2 innings, fanning five and converting four of five potential save opportunities.

