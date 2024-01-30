Woodchucks Round out 2024 Coaching Staff

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are excited to share the hiring of three additional assistant coaches, thus rounding out the coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 season. Former assistant coaches Kelton Caldwell and Nolan Atkins will be returning to Wausau this summer, along with newcomer Logan Lawrence.

Caldwell is currently an Assistant Coach for the Point University Skyhawks where he serves as both the defense and hitting coach. He spent two summers with the Woodchucks in 2021 and 2022. Prior to his coaching career Caldwell played collegiately at Brigham Young University and professionally in the Frontier and Australian Baseball Leagues. Head Coach Corey Thompson says, "Kelton is one of the best young hitting coaches in the country and I'm excited to be going into another year working with him."

Atkins is also a returning coach for the Woodchucks, having coached with Thompson and Caldwell for the playoff appearance 2022 Woodchucks team. He is currently an Assistant Coach at Feather River College in California. Atkins was a star pitcher in high school and college. "Nolan is an incredibly hard worker in all aspects of the game. The way he helps pitchers is awesome," states Thompson.

New to the team this year is Logan Lawrence. Lawrence is coming to Wausau from Northwest Florida State College. He has coaching experience at the high school, college, and minor league levels. Thompson says, "Logan is a young coach who is eager to work and learn. I am looking forward to working with him this summer!"

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

