Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Introduce Dynamic Broadcast Team for the 2024 Season

January 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are thrilled to announce the lineup for their radio and TV broadcasts for the upcoming 2024 season. Andy Jachim and Khalin Kapoor bring a wealth of experience and passion for baseball broadcasting to the Rafters, promising fans an immersive and engaging experience throughout the season.

Hailing from Bartlett, Illinois, Andy Jachim will take the reins as the team's radio announcer broadcasting all 72 games on WFHR. A student at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, Andy's broadcasting journey started in high school, which led him to Carthage College in Kenosha, where he showcased his skills on the baseball field for two seasons before transitioning to focus on his broadcast career. Last summer, Andy honed his craft with the Windy City Thunderbolts baseball team, further solidifying his commitment to sports broadcasting. As the Assistant Sports Director for WONC, North Central College's radio station, Andy has proven his dedication to delivering top-notch sports coverage. Inspired by broadcasting legends Len Kasper, Pat Foley, and Joe Buck, Andy is eager to bring his unique perspective and enthusiasm to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Joining Andy on the other side of the broadcast booth is Khalin Kapoor, who will serve as the team's TV broadcaster for the 2024 season, calling all 36 home games on the Northwoods League TV Network. Khalin is currently pursuing a degree in Journalism at Northeastern University in Boston. His passion for storytelling has led him to the prestigious Boston Globe, where he contributes to "Boston Globe Today," a compelling 30-minute news magazine-style TV show that delves into the stories and photos behind the award-winning publication. Khalin's experience extends to broadcasting Northeastern and MIT athletics, as well as serving as the voice of the Wentworth Institute of Technology's Men's Hockey Team. He has also spent time calling showcases for the USPHL, which happens to be the league that the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings are in. Khalin grew up admiring Bob Carpenter, who he says added a level of comfort to broadcasting.

"We are excited to welcome Andy Jachim and Khalin Kapoor to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters family," said Assistant General Manager Tyler Miller. "Their talent, dedication, and love for the game will undoubtedly enhance the fan experience and bring the excitement of Rafters baseball to listeners and viewers across the region."

As the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters gear up for another thrilling season of Northwoods League action, fans can look forward to unparalleled coverage and commentary from Andy Jachim and Khalin Kapoor. Stay tuned for updates and announcements as we countdown to Opening Day on May 28th!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.