Loggers Secure Pair of BYU Cougars

January 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - With less than four months to go until the 2024 season opener, the La Crosse Loggers continue to put their roster pieces together as team officials announced the signing of a pair of impact player from Brigham Young University today in position player Luke Anderson and right-handed pitcher Maddax Peck.

Santa Clara, Utah native Luke Anderson is looking to build off of an impressive rookie debut for the Cougars, who compete in the Big 12 Conference. The 5-10, 185-pound sophomore broke onto the collegiate scene in a big way in 2023 when he hit .294 with six home runs and drove in 32 runs. Anderson, who has the ability to play both second base and in the outfield, also clubbed 12 doubles and crossed home plate 35 times. Prior to attending BYU, Anderson was a standout at Snow Canyon High School where he was named the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022 as well as being tabbed Mr. Baseball in the state of Utah in that same year.

Joining Anderson in making the trip to La Crosse this summer will be fellow Cougar, hard-throwing right-handed pitcher Maddax Peck. A second-team high school all-American selection in 2023 according to Collegiate Baseball, Peck is ranked as a top 300 freshman prospect in the nation by Perfect Game and is armed with a fastball that reached 96 mph this past fall season. Ranked as the number one prospect coming out of Utah in the 2023 class, Peck is expected to make an impact as a true freshman on the Cougars staff as D1Baseball.com pegged him as the #10 impact freshman heading into this 2024 spring season. Peck hails from an athletic family as his dad, Jackson, played football at Southern Utah and his brother, Maxton, is currently playing baseball at Salt Lake Community College.

Anderson, Peck and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

