Handelsman to Return as Bucks Field Manager

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced Darrell Handelsman will return as the team's field manager for the 2024 season. Handelsman is the all-time winningest manager in Bucks history with 197 victories. The veteran skipper returns for his second consecutive year in the Waterloo dugout, his sixth season as the team's manager overall.

"I'm excited to return to Waterloo for another summer," said Handelsman. "The organization is first class, the city is great, and our fans are the best! The front office is really fun to work with and I look forward to getting back."

Last season, Handelsman led Waterloo to a 37-31 record, the second-best mark in the Great Plains East Division. Handelsman became the winningest manager in the history of the organization with a 16-14 win over the Thunder Bay Border Cats on June 2, giving him his 162nd win as Waterloo's skipper.

A veteran manager in summer-collegiate baseball, Handelsman holds 792 career wins with six different teams in a career spanning 20-plus seasons. Prior stops include the Kenosha Kroakers (Northwoods League, 1997-98), Waterloo Bucks (NWL, 1999-2002), Madison Mallards (NWL, 2003-04), Fayetteville SwampDogs (Coastal Plain League, 2005-13), Green Bay Bullfrogs (NWL, 2013-16), and Alton River Dragons (Prospect League, 2021-22).

Handelsman currently ranks second in NWL regular season wins with 446 and is the winningest postseason manager in league history with 12 victories. In addition, Handelsman has won two NWL titles, earning trophies with the Bucks in 2002 and Madison in 2004.

"Darrell is a coaching legend and we're very happy to have him back in the Bucks dugout for another summer," said Waterloo general manager Dan Corbin. "Skip has great connections throughout college baseball, relates well with his players, and his mindset sets all of his teams up to be winners. Opening Day can't get here fast enough!"

Handelsman played collegiately at San Francisco State University. His coaching career began as an assistant at Los Angeles Valley College, followed by New Mexico Highlands University, Cochise College, San Jose State University, and Centenary College. Handelsman currently resides in Roseville, Minnesota.

