Woodchucks Announce 2024 Share the Glove Recipient

May 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks and the Northwoods League Foundation are pleased to announce Mosinee Youth Girls Softball as the recipient of the Share the Glove Softball Equipment Grant for the 2024 season.

With the Share the Glove youth equipment grant, Mosinee Youth Girls Softball was awarded with a standardized set of Rawlings Softball equipment, sized for children ages nine through twelve. "We're delighted and deeply grateful for the equipment grant provided by the Northwoods League Foundation and Wausau Woodchucks. Thank you for your support of Mosinee Youth Girls Softball!" states Mosinee Youth Girls Softball Board Member Bruce Jamroz.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The Wausau Woodchucks also believe that youth sports, such as softball, are important to the youth in our community. Woodchucks owner Mark Macdonald says, "Youth sports are important to the development of our children. It was important for their interpersonal skill development. They learned to work as a team supporting teammates and working toward a common goal. Sports also taught them sportsmanship, honesty, fair play, empathy, and humility." Being able to give this grant out to Mosinee Youth Girls Softball helps more children participate in these programs.

Mosinee Youth Girls Softball will be recognized as the 2024 Share the Glove Recipient as a part of the pre-game festivities on opening day, Monday, May 27th. Tickets are now on sale for all games.

