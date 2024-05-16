Two Duluth East Alumni Re-Signed

May 16, 2024

The Duluth Huskies are happy to announce the resigning of two Duluth East alumni Ethan Cole and Joe Vos!

Ethan's love for the game developed in the backyard playing baseball everyday with his brother and neighbors. He then went on to play little league baseball at Lake Park where he loved watching games and spending time at the field. Growing up, Ethan attended Huskies games with his family and always wanted to play for the team. Now in his second season as a Huskie, he looks forward to the opportunity to develop as a player and to contribute to winning baseball games. Last season, Ethan appeared in 8 games for the Huskies and hit .476 with 2 home runs, an OBP of .556 and an OPS of 1.365

Joe also grew up in Duluth and would routinely attend Huskies games. During his time at Duluth East, Joe was named scholar athlete of the year and was a pre-season all American for the central region. Now a junior at the University of St. Thomas, Joe has found success at the plate, batting .297 with 7 home runs. Last season with the Huskies, Joe had a batting average of .203 with an OBP of .292.

