Pit Spitters Debut Community Foundation

May 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are excited to announce the establishment of the Pit Spitters Community Foundation, a non-profit extension of the Pit Spitters organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing local philanthropic initiatives in the Traverse City and Northern Michigan areas, specifically those that impact kids and their families.

As an integral part of the Traverse City community, the Pit Spitters recognize the importance of giving back and making a positive impact beyond the baseball field. The creation of the Pit Spitters Community Foundation underscores the organization's commitment to fostering a stronger, more vibrant community for generations to come.

"We are excited to launch the Pit Spitters Community Foundation as a means to further our mission of enriching the lives of those in our community," said Jacqueline Holm, General Manager of the Pit Spitters organization. "Through this foundation, we aim to address key issues in our industry, support vital community programs, and empower local organizations to thrive!"

During the 2024 season the Pit Spitters Community Foundation will introduce a full roster of programs, including 50/50 Raffles, a Pinch Hitter Program, Youth Clinics, and the Reading Club Program. You can find more information about these programs below:

1. 50/50 Raffles: The foundation will host seven 50/50 raffles during Pit Spitters home games, with proceeds benefiting various community programs and initiatives. By participating in the raffle, fans will have the opportunity to contribute to causes that make a difference in the lives of local residents through the Pit Spitters Foundation. Dates for the 50/50 this season kick off on Opening Day and run on select dates through the end of the season.

2. Pinch Hitter Program: Through the Pinch Hitter Program, individuals and organizations can donate Pit Spitters tickets to deserving members of the community who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend games. This initiative aims to provide memorable experiences for individuals and families while fostering a sense of community inclusion and engagement. Both donations and program applications will live on our Pit Spitters website.

3. Youth Clinics: The foundation will organize, and sponsor youth baseball clinics aimed at promoting physical activity, teamwork, and sportsmanship among local youth. These clinics will provide valuable skills development opportunities while instilling a love for the game of baseball in the next generation of players. This year's clinics are DATES and presented by Nicolet Bank.

4. Reading Club Program: In collaboration with local schools and libraries, the foundation enables a reading club program designed to promote literacy and a lifelong love of learning among children in the Traverse City area. Through engaging activities and incentives, the program will encourage children to explore reading and expand their imaginations. Each child participating in the program will receive two free Pit Spitters tickets to a designated game this season in exchange for reading thirty minutes a day. The reading program is brought to you by the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and the Traverse City Horse Shows.

"I am thrilled to add the Pit Spitters Community Foundation to the mix in 2024," said Joe Chamberlin Pit Spitters CEO and Managing Partner. "Minor league sports franchises are incredibly connected to the communities they serve and the platform that this foundation creates will exponentially increase our ability to give back to kids and their families right here in Traverse City."

The Pit Spitters Community Foundation will act as an important community connection point for the Pit Spitters organization formalizing and building upon the work the organization has done since its inaugural season in 2019. For more information about the Pit Spitters Community Foundation, and our programming visit PitSpitters.com and click on our community tab.

The Pit Spitters begin their 6th season Wednesday, May 29th, at home against the Kokomo Jack Rabbits. Group Tickets, and season ticket packages are already on sale, and individual tickets are already on sale. A 2024 schedule is attached and for more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

