Kalamazoo Growlers Announce Full 2024 Roster

May 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the full release of its 2024 roster. The Growlers return to Homer Stryker Field for opening day on May 27 following a historic 2023 season. 16 players return to the Growlers after making the team's third playoff appearance in four full seasons. The names below do not reflect the opening-day roster. For a daily updated active roster, visit here. For the Growlers full season schedule, visit here.

Pitchers:

Following a season where the Growlers ended with the second-best ERA in the Northwoods League, Kalamazoo with see a deep staff of arms at Homer Stryker Field in 2024. Led by "Captain Growler" Eamon Horwedel who returns for his fifth and final season, the Growlers return eight arms from a dominant 2023 staff.

Catchers:

The Growlers return a pair of veteran backstops for their second years in Kalamazoo. Colin Blanchard and Kevin Krill played impactful roles for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Infielders:

Expect a lot of pop from the Growlers' infield bats. Following a bashing lineup that hit a Great Lakes East-best 42 home runs in 2023, the Growlers's lineup is headlined by returner Gabe Springer and Virginia lefty Eric Becker. The lineup will also see Spring Lake native and Tennessee freshman Blake Grimmer along with Perfect Game All-American and Duke freshman Sam Harris.

Outfielders:

The Growlers outfield brings back a pair of three-year players and 2022 Northwoods League champions Myles Beale and Korbin Griffin. Add in Washington standout Braeden Terry and Detroit-area native Travis Illitch and the alleys will be safe at Homer Stryker.

