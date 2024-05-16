Minot Hot Tots Announce Jersey Giveaway and Food Drive Extravaganza

Minot, ND - Get ready to gear up and give back with the Minot Hot Tots' highly anticipated Jersey Giveaway and Food Drive event, presented by Farmers Union Insurance. Building on the immense success of last year's event, the Hot Tots are proud to announce this exclusive opportunity for fans to score their very own limited-edition Magic City Hot Tots Jersey while supporting a great cause.

Event Details:

Date: June 18, 2024

Location: Corbett Field

Time: 7:00 AM - While Supplies Last

How to Get A Jersey:

To claim a FREE Hot Tots Jersey, simply follow these steps:

Bring at least three non-perishable food items (canned or boxed).

Arrive at Corbett Field starting at 7:00 AM.

Stay in the car and donate the food items.

Drive away with the exclusive Hot Tots Jersey! (Limit one per person)

All food items collected will be donated to The Lord's Cupboard, supporting those in need within our community.

Key Details:

Only 750 jerseys available, so arrive early to secure one!

To guarantee a jersey, they recommend showing up right at 7:00 AM.

Last year with this event, the Hot Tots raised over 3,000lbs of food for the Lord's Cupboard, and they are looking to raise even more this year. Join them for a day of community, generosity, and of course, baseball. Let's make this year's Jersey Giveaway and Food Drive another unforgettable success!

