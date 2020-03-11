Woodchucks Add Luis Tuero to 2020 Roster

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce their first member of the 2020 roster. Luis Tuero from the University of Miami will be joining the Woodchucks this summer.

Tuero is a redshirt freshman originally from Hialeah, FL. In 2019, he played in 14 games and made 11 starts before sustaining a season-ending injury. In those 14 games, Tuero hit .333 with three doubles, two RBI, six runs scored and one stolen base.

So far, in the 2020 season, Tuero has a .370 batting average with ten hits and eight RBI. He has a .407 slugging percentage and a .414 on-base percentage.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2020 home opener is Saturday, May 30th. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by TDS Fiber. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2020 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

