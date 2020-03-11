Madison Adds Two Richmond Spiders

March 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis. - The Mallards have signed two players out of the University of Richmond for their upcoming 2020 campaign. Infielder Dominic Toso and outfielder Jordan Schulefand will bring their talents to the Duck Pond this May.

Toso, a 6-foot-1 junior out of Philadelphia, is in his first season with Richmond after transferring from Bucknell after the 2019 season, in which he led the team in hits with 51. Toso was a Freshman All-America selection in 2018 hitting .284, with 15 doubles, and 21 RBI. So far this year, Toso has provided some pop for the Spiders, collecting five home runs and 14 RBIs with a .567 slugging percentage across 16 games this season.

Schulefand, a 6-foot junior from Parkland, Florida, is enjoying a breakout year for Richmond so far. Schulefand has been doing well for the Spiders with a .394 slugging percentage and a .288 average across 16 games. Schulefand has two doubles, a triple, a home run and four stolen bases on the year with eight RBIs and 11 runs scored. He is also one of two players who has played every game this season for Richmond. Schulefand appeared in 99 games across his freshman and sophomore seasons and hit .265 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 37 RBIs. Schulefand has also been very sound defensively in his career, committing just two errors in the outfield across his three seasons in Richmond.

Toso, Schulefand and the Spiders will be in action this weekend at their home field for the 2029 Spider Invitational.

The Mallards will kick off their 20th anniversary season and their 20 Summers of Wiener celebrations on May 26, taking on the Wisconsin Woodchucks at the Duck Pond. Single game tickets go on sale on April 25. Book your group outing today by calling 608-246-4277 or emailing info@mallardsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.