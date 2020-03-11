Rafters Bring Talented Pitcher-Catcher Battery into 2020 Season

March 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are pleased to announce the addition of two Riverside, California natives to the 2020 roster, pitcher Nate Hemmerling and catcher Cameron Vollmer.

Nathan Hemmerling returns to the Rafters roster in pursuit of a Northwoods League ERA title. In 2019, Hemmerling was 7-2, with a 2.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 59.1 innings pitched. Hemmerling was one of three Wisconsin Rapids starters last season that had an ERA below 3.2, the most by a team in the NWL.

This spring, Hemmerling will take the mound and the field for the Lakeland University Muskies, a Division III program in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Last season, Hemmerling earned NACC First-Team honors with a 2.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts as a freshman. Both of those statistics were top-ten in school history. With the bat, Hemmerling hit .255 with two home runs while playing shortstop. The hot start to his college career earned him a spot on D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region team and Midwest Region's Rookie of the Year. Hemmerling was also the Male Athlete Rookie of the Year at Lakeland.

Muskies Head Coach Logan Mann speaks highly of Hemmerling: "Nate is an extreme competitor on the mound. He has quiet confidence, which allows him to slow the game down and not get too high or low. These attributes have helped him be successful so far and will allow him to have continued success."

Cameron Vollmer is a sophomore catcher for Division II Holy Names University in Oakland, California. Vollmer transferred to HNU this past year, and is the Hawks starting catcher for the 2020 season. In 13 games played for Holy Names, Vollmer is hitting .304 with three RBIs.

At Hillcrest High School in Riverside, California, Vollmer was First-Team All-CIFSS Division 5 and was a two-time defensive player of the year for Hillcrest.

The Rafters Home Opener is slated for 6:05pm on Wednesday, May 27th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. For more information on the different ticket packages visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.