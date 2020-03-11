Listen to Dock Spiders Games on KFIZ

March 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are excited to announce their extended radio partnership with KFIZ AM1450 for the 2020 season! Fans of the Northwoods League team will be able to hear 33 of the games on KFIZ AM1450 and the remaining games will be available online at KFIZ.com. "We look forward to continuing this partnership for our fourth season. KFIZ and their staff are great to work with. We are excited to give our fans from Fond du Lac and the surrounding communities the chance to listen to our games," said Dock Spiders General Manager, Chris Ward.

"KFIZ is excited to once again be your radio home for Dock Spiders baseball this season! The Fondy Faithful love their team - and we are proud to be able to bring you the action all summer long," said KFIZ Program Director, Spencer Wagen.

Below is a list of the games that are scheduled to be broadcast on KFIZ AM1450 (Dates are Subject to Change):

May 28, 29, & 30

June 2, 3, 4, 8, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, & 27

July 2, 6, 8, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 23, 27, 30, & 31

August 1 & 6

Calvin Bush, will be the Dock Spiders play-by-play announcer during the 2020 season. A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Bush was a co-host on UWWTV (television station) for pre-game, halftime and post-game shows for football and men's and women's basketball. He provided play-by-play and color commentary for a variety of sporting events including the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament in 2017 and NCAA Regional Softball Tournament in 2018. He was a color analyst for the Madison Capitols hockey team of the United States Hockey League in their 2017 season and was the play-by-play voice of the Janesville Jets hockey team of the North American Hockey League for the majority their 2018 season.

The Dock Spiders open their season at home on Tuesday, May 26 @ 6:35 PM.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have several great ticket options for our fans for the upcoming 2020 season. Ticket packages and group tickets are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division St. Check out all of our ticket information any time of the day at www.dockspiders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.