Wood Promoted; Chirinos, Sibrian and Rodriguez Added

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with four affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the promotion of C Matt Wood to High-A Wisconsin, the transfer of RHP Yerlin Rodriguez to the Mudcats from the ACL Brewers, and the transfer of INF Jesus Chirinos and C Jose Sibrian to the Mudcats from High-A Wisconsin.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

5/15: RHP Yerlin Rodriguez added from ACL Brewers

5/15: INF Jesús Chirinos transferred from High-A Wisconsin to Carolina

5/15: C José Sibrian transferred from High-A Wisconsin to Carolina

5/15: C Matt Wood transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin

Additionally, OF Luis Lara has changed his jersey number to No. 4.

