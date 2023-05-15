Wood Promoted; Chirinos, Sibrian and Rodriguez Added
May 15, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with four affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the promotion of C Matt Wood to High-A Wisconsin, the transfer of RHP Yerlin Rodriguez to the Mudcats from the ACL Brewers, and the transfer of INF Jesus Chirinos and C Jose Sibrian to the Mudcats from High-A Wisconsin.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with four on the injured list.
In summary:
5/15: RHP Yerlin Rodriguez added from ACL Brewers
5/15: INF Jesús Chirinos transferred from High-A Wisconsin to Carolina
5/15: C José Sibrian transferred from High-A Wisconsin to Carolina
5/15: C Matt Wood transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin
Additionally, OF Luis Lara has changed his jersey number to No. 4.
