Spikes Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs infielder Ryan Spikes has been named Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of May 9-14, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. Spikes enjoyed an impressive week while playing in front of family and friends in Augusta. He became the second RiverDogs player to receive a weekly award, joining catcher Dominic Keegan.

Playing in all six games at SRP Park this week, the Georgia native registered at least one hit in every contest. He went 12-24 (.500) with his first two home runs of the season and seven runs batted in. Spikes also worked three walks, stole a base and scored nine runs. He currently owns a seven-game hitting streak.

Defensively, Spikes has played eight or more games at three different infield positions: shortstop, second base and third base.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Spikes in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, GA. Following that year's draft, he played in 11 games with the FCL Rays, batting .250 with a single home run. Last season, he spent the entire campaign in Charleston and hit .228 with 11 doubles and 10 home runs.

The RiverDogs begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday by hosting the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 7:05 p.m. contest at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

