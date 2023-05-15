Delmarva Digs Deep

May 15, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Game six, the final game of the series between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Down East Wood Ducks began with the first six outs of the game recorded via a pop-up or flyball, as Carter Young was the only to reach in the first on a single. In the second both starters, Curry (Woodies) and Vega (Delmarva) threw three batter frames in the second inning. The first run scored in the top of the third with Prado hitting a two out home run to take the lead for the Shorebirds. In the bottom half, Mesa reached on a single, advanced to third on another single, but was left stranded, Delmarva still up 1-0.

Curry struck out the side in the top of the fourth. The Woodies left another runner in scoring position in the fourth. Curry went one, two, three in the fifth inning, adding another strikeout to his tally. The Woodies tied the game up in the bottom of fifth, Mesa hitting a gap double that brought in Blackmon from first base.

Curry ended his night after throwing the top of the sixth, striking out two more, finishing with 6.0 innings on 3 hits, 1 run, and 8 strikeouts. Curry had a good night on the bump, hoping the Woodies could break the tie in the later innings. The Woodies left another stranded in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth, with the Delmarva reliever, Chace, picking up two strikeouts.

The seventh inning was full of runs. Three crossed the plate with two doubles and a single in the inning for Delmarva against Albert Mota, RBI's going to De Los Santos, Hodo, and Crampton. The Woodies put up two runs on the board in response with a sac fly from Villarroel that scored Moreno from third, advancing Blackmon to third, before Blackmon scored on a single by Morrobel, Delmarva up 4-3.

Jackson Kelley came in for the last two inning for the Woodies, striking out 5 of 7 batters faced, only allowing one hit, a solo home run to De Los Santos, extending the Delmarva lead to 5-3 going into the bottom of the ninth. Beltran closed out the last 2.1 innings for the Shorebirds, also giving up a solo shot in the ninth to Abi Ortiz, ending the game at 5-4 in a Shorebirds win. Chace picked up the win for his third on the season and Beltran got the save for his first on the season.

The Wood Ducks (18-13) and Delmarva Shorebirds (17-14) end the series in a 3-3 tie. The Woodies will be back at home next week for a series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The opening game is set for Tuesday, May 16th, with the first pitch at 6:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Tribute Tuesday presented by Starbucks.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tues-Fri - 10am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.