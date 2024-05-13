Wood Ducks Set for Upcoming Homestand

May 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are starting a 6-game home series against the Carolina Mudcats, the Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Your Wood Ducks are coming off a 6-game home series against the Lynchburg Hillcats. The Wood Ducks went 3-3 in the series.

Tuesday, May 14: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 6:00 pm***

Wednesday, May 15: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 11:00 am***

Thursday, May 16: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 6:30 pm

Friday, May 17: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 18: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 19: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 1:00 pm

The Mudcats have 7 of the top 30 prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers system according to MLB.com. This includes 3 right-handed pitchers, Josh Knoth, Bishop Letson, and Ryan Birchard, three infielders, Juan Baez, Daniel Guilarte, and Cooper Pratt, and one outfielder, Yophery Rodriguez .

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday this season is Bark in the Park, so bring your furry friend out to the ballpark! Bark in the Park is sponsored by Brightspeed. First pitch is at 6:00 pm with gates opening at 5:30pm.

WEDNESDAY: This Wednesday is the final Education Day of the season presented by Lenoir Community College. Every Wednesday this season will continue to be Winning Wednesday (bring your ticket from the previous winning Wednesday and exchange it for a free Wednesday ticket), and wine Wednesday with half priced wine.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursday is back with $2 Busch Lights, Natural Lights, and peanuts. Gates will open at 6:00 pm.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday with $4 Mother Earth drafts. You can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an Mother Earth beer can at the box office the night of the game. This Friday is Dino Night and Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Hakuna Wellness Center. Ed's Dinosaur Live will be out at the stadium all game long!

SATURDAY: Saturdays this season are Pepsi Saturdays along with a giveaway every Saturday. Fans can bring any Pepsi can/bottle to the box office the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. The Lions Club of Kinston is having a food drive out at the ballpark on Saturday. If you bring at least 2 non-perishable food items, you will receive $2 off of your ticket. This Saturday the first 1,000 fans will receive the Wood Ducks 2024 team card set sponsored by Piggly Wiggly. Gates open at 4:00 pm.

SUNDAY: Sundays are Sunday Family Funday all season long. There will be post-game kids run the bases every Sunday presented by Davis Wholesale Tire as well as $1 hot dogs, and a $6 meal deal presented by Minuteman Food Mart. The meal deal includes a hotdog, bag of chips, and a small soda!

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252)686-5164 or in-person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.