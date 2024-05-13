Murphy Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

May 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs starting pitcher Chandler Murphy has been named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 7- May 12, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. Murphy made two dominant appearances in the series against the Fredericksburg Nationals.

The 23-year-old initially appeared out of the bullpen on Wednesday night, tossing 2.0 perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts. Back in his typical spot in the rotation on Sunday, the right-hander was stellar once again. Fredericksburg scored a run two batters into the ballgame, but Murphy rebounded to retire the final 15 hitters that he faced on his way to his first win of the season. He struck five over 5.0 innings with the single run allowed. In total, he combined to throw 7.0 innings, while surrendering one run on one hit with seven strikeouts.

Murphy has appeared in six games this season for the RiverDogs, starting four of them. He has been one of the most reliable arms on the pitching staff with a 1-0 record and miniscule 1.31 earned run average. Opponents are batting just .178 against him and he has collected 18 strikeouts in 20.2 innings. The Arizona native was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 12th round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Missouri.

Murphy and the RiverDogs hit the road for seven games in six days against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park. The series begins on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

