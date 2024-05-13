Legends in the South Is Back at the Joe; Get Your Tickets Now

Legends in the South is back! The exhibition softball game featuring former MLB players will be held at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Friday, June 14th. Festivities start at 5pm for a pre-game fan fest with player autographs, and the game will start at 7pm with post-game fireworks! A portion of the night's proceeds will benefit MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The Legends in the South game is presented by Budweiser and The Marino Family.

Former MLB standouts John Rocker, Orlando Hudson, Pokey Reese and Tyler Thornburg have all been added to the game's rosters. Former RiverDogs Toby Hall, Elliot Johnson and R.J. Swindle, who each suited up for the team between 1998 and 2006 will also play in the contest. In addition, the game will feature several familiar faces to Charleston natives. Asher Wojciechowski and Chip Cannon, former stars at The Citadel, will be joined on the field by former Charleston Southern University product Chris Singleton.

In addition to Rocker and Thornburg, several former Atlanta Braves will also be in attendance, headlined by Ryan Klesko. Other former Braves include Michael Kohn, Mark Wohlers, Pete Smith, Mike Bielecki, Kris Medlen and Otis Nixon.

