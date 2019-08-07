Wood Ducks, Mudcats Washed out Wednesday

Kinston, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Down East Wood Ducks and Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to heavy rain and poor field conditions. It will be made up as a double-header on Thursday, with gates opening at 4 p.m., and first pitch set for 4:30. Both games will be played as seven-inning contests.

It will be Thirsty Thursday at Grainger Stadium, featuring $1 Natural Light and Busch Light cans, presented by Budweiser. Tomorrow will also conclude Copa de la Diversion with the Wood Ducks playing as the Patos Joyuyos and the Mudcats playing as Los Pescados de Carolina. The broadcast will begin at 4:20 p.m. on 960AM The Bull and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for tomorrow's make-up game, or any other regular season contest this season. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

