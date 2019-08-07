Mudcats and Wood Ducks Postponed in Kinston

KINSTON, NC - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, NC has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday evening with two seven-inning games beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Kinston.

The postponement comes at the end of the three game series between the Mudcats and Wood Ducks and at the end of a six game road trip for Carolina. The Mudcats are currently 0-1 in the series and just 1-3 in the current road trip.

The Mudcats next return to Five County Stadium for a new six game, seven day, home stand on Friday night in Zebulon. The next home stand will include three games versus the Salem Red Sox from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11 and three games versus the Winston-Salem Dash from Tuesday, August 13 through Thursday, August 15.

The next home stand will feature exciting promotions beginning with House Autry Family Friday Fireworks, Pescados de Carolina Night and Muddy's Birthday Bash on Friday night. The home stand will then continue with Marvel Super Hero Night™ Night featuring a souvenir Captain America bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the Five County Stadium gates on Saturday and WakeMed $5 Five County Family Sunday before Monday's off-day. The home stand will then continue with House Autry All-You-Can-Eat Tuesday, Education Day on Wednesday, August 14 and Thirsty Thursday and ECU Night featuring a souvenir East Carolina University hat giveaway (first 500 fans) on Thursday.

Individual game tickets, season ticket plans, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com/tickets.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

