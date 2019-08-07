Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 7 at Myrtle Beach)

After a series-opening loss on Tuesday, the Dash continue their three-game set against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (21-23, 59-49) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans (23-22, 44-68)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (7-1, 2.95 ERA) vs. RHP Javier Assad (3-8, 3.79 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Game #109 (Away Game #54)

DASH FALL IN SERIES OPENER 10-1

The Dash dropped the series opener 10-1 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Winston-Salem struggled to get the bats going against Myrtle Beach starter Brailyn Marquez. In his High-A debut, Marquez held the Dash without a hit and struck out four over five scoreless frames. Meanwhile, the Pelicans racked up 10 runs on 13 hits. Myrtle Beach scored twice in the second and three times in the third against Zach Lewis. The Pelicans busted the game wide open in the sixth with five runs.

A MUCH-NEEDED PLATE FILLER

Infielder Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, earned his first career promotion to High-A Winston-Salem, the White Sox announced last Wednesday. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal. As a sophomore in 2018, the first baseman won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States and the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

THANKS FOR THE STAY

Since 2014, the Dash have had the White Sox first-round pick (or picks) in five out of the last six years, with the lone exception coming in 2017 when Jake Burger finished out his season with Low-A Kannapolis. Here is the full look over the years:

2014: LHP Carlos Rodon (3rd overall)

2015: RHP Carson Fulmer (8th overall)

2016: C Zack Collins (10th overall) and RHP Zack Burdi (26th overall)

2018: INF Nick Madrigal (4th overall)

2019: INF Andrew Vaughn (3rd overall)

ARE WE LISTENING TO SOX BASEBALL?

Dash outfielder Steele Walker was named the CL's Player of the Week for July 29-August 4, the league announced on Monday. Over his last seven games played, Walker is 14-for-26 with a homer, four doubles, a triple, eight runs and five RBIs.

ANALYSIS YOU CAN'T GET ANYWHERE

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

IN CLOSE QUARTERS

Outside of four games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 40 games:

One-run games: 5-10

Two-run games: 7-5

Three-run games: 5-3

Four-run games: 3-2

