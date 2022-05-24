Wood Ducks Host Pitch, Hit & Run Event

May 24, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Date: Saturday, June 11th

Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location: Grainger Stadium

Registration Link: http://downeastwoodducks.leagueapps.com/events/3116854

The Down East Wood Ducks in Partnership with Minor League Baseball and Playball Weekend will host a Pitch Hit & Run™ Competition for area youth ages 7-14. Pitch Hit & Run™ is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball®.

The program is designed to provide local youth with an opportunity to compete, completely free, in a competition that showcases individual excellence in baseball/softball skills. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14, and have the chance to advance through three levels of competition, including Team Championships and the Finals during the World Series™.

All participants should register online at PitchHitRun.com and plan to bring age verification (copy/picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition.

For questions concerning the competition, please contact Maddy Meehan - mmeehan@woodducksbasebal.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2022

Wood Ducks Host Pitch, Hit & Run Event - Down East Wood Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.