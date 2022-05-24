Pelicans Stay Hot in Series Opener

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (21-19) welcomed the red-hot Myrtle Beach Pelicans (29-11) to SRP Park on Tuesday night and the Pelicans would not be denied in the opener as they won their ninth consecutive game with an 8-5 victory over the GreenJackets.

The night got off to a good start for Augusta as they scored first with an RBI single by ï»¿Brandol Mezquitaï»¿ with two outs in the bottom of the first to plate Cal Conley, making it 1-0. In the process, Mezquita extended his on-base streak to 31 games.

The Pelicans would come back in the next half-inning with an answer as Reginald Preciado singled to bring in BJ Murray Jr., tying the game at one. An infield groundout by Miguel Fabrizio would follow that to score another run putting Myrtle Beach ahead 2-1.

In the third, the Pelicans would score again on a wild pitch, bringing James Triantos in from third base to extend the lead to 3-1.

Myrtle Beach would continue to add to their lead in the fifth on a long RBI double by Kevin Madé to push the GreenJackets deficit to 4-1.

Augusta would then counterpunch in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI double by Caleb Durbin, bringing ï»¿Mahki Backstromï»¿ around to score, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

That was as close as the GreenJackets were able to get as the Pelicans scored on an error in the seventh to charge their lead back to three. And then they'd deliver a major blow in the eighth on a two-run homer by Miguel Fabrizio to make it 7-2 Myrtle Beach.

Reginald Preciado would drive in another run for the Pelicans in the ninth to take the lead to its largest for Myrtle Beach at 8-2. Augusta put up a fight in the final frame as they made things interesting after a bases-clearing triple for ï»¿Kadon Mortonï»¿ made it an 8-5 game, but Jarod Wright got Brian Klein to fly out to end the ball game, securing an 8-5 win for Myrtle Beach.

Both starting pitchers factored into the final decision as Porter Hodge earned the win for the Pelicans with ï»¿Jordano Perezï»¿ taking the loss for the GreenJackets.

Augusta received notable offensive contributions from Caleb Durbin who collected his team-best tenth double of the year on his RBI in the fifth inning and ï»¿Kadon Mortonï»¿ who drove in three with one swing in the ninth inning.

The series continues on Wednesday as the GreenJackets look to end the Pelicans' nine-game winning streak with AJ Smith-Shawver taking the mound versus Luis Devers for Myrtle Beach. First pitch from SRP Park is at 7:05 pm

