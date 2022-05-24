Strasburg Strikes out Three in Return; FredNats Drop Opener to Salem

May 24, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Stephen Strasburg faced live hitters for the first time since June 1, 2021, and struck out three batters in 2.2 innings, and the FredNats dropped the series opener 6-1 in front of a franchise record 5,802 fans at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The 2019 World Series MVP walked the bases loaded in the 1st inning but got out of it unscathed because of a great play by Leandro Emiliani at first base. He made a diving stop and flipped it to Strasburg covering first for the out. Strasburg threw 62 pitches in his first rehab appearance and will return to Fredericksburg on Sunday for a second rehab start.

The FredNats got their only run of the game in the 1st when Jeremy De La Rosa scored on an error. The FredNats only managed one hit in the game, a single by Emiliani in the 4th inning.

Salem (20-20) scored four runs in the 3rd inning and hit two home runs in the game. Five of the eight hits for the Red Sox were of the extra base variety. Tyler Miller and Nathan Hickey both went deep in the game for Salem, who wins their third straight game.

The FredNats (20-19) will try to get back on track tomorrow night when they send 2018 first round pick Mason Denaburg to the mound for the first time in 2022 after he was activated from the injured list today. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.