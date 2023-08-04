Wood Ducks Beached in the Sand

In game three of the series between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Down East Wood Ducks, both teams reached scoring position in the first, failing to score. The Pelicans left Bateman on second base as he singled to lead off the game against the Woodies starter Bormie and the Woodies had two singles by Hurdle and Moller, advancing a base on a wild pitch, where they were left stranded against Pelicans starter Rujano. In the top of the second the Pelicans started off strong with the first four batters reaching Morel and Ramirez on walks and back-to-back hits from Mena and Robon. The Pelicans ended up with four runs after the inning concluded with two RBI's to Pabon on a double, a sac fly RBI to Hernandez and a balk that brought Pabon in from third. The Woodies once again reached scoring position in the bottom of the second after Gutierrez singled and swiped second, where he was later stranded, Pelicans 4-0.

The Pelicans went down one, two, three in the third and fourth while the Woodies went one, two, three in the third and in the fourth left Villarroel on third with one out after Villarroel leadoff with a double. The Pelicans added another run to their lead in the fifth as Garcia reached on an error and came around to score on a double by Morel against Wynyard. The Woodies were hitless in the fifth. The Pelicans recorded a two out single in the sixth while Villarroel reached third once again where he was stranded for the second time of the night after a leadoff double.

The Pelicans added one more run in the seventh for their last run of the night with Kalmer hitting a blast to extend the lead to 6-0. The Woodies failed to score from scoring position in the eighth and ninth as they were shutout by the Pelicans staff.

The Wood Ducks (53-41) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (56-42) play game four tomorrow, August 4th, with the Woodies leading the series 2-1, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Mother Earth Friday for $4 Mother Earth drafts presented by Mother Earth.

